i.d.e.a.WF competition returning in 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The i.d.e.a.WF competition will be making a big return in 2021 after being delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entrepreneurs needing business assistance now will be able to gain a better understanding of how to develop, build and grow sustainable businesses that will strengthen the local economy

The prize money will be significantly larger this time around as $250,000 will be divided up between the five contest winners.

Free orientations will run from Feb. 9 to Feb. 27. The deadline to enter is March 10.

For more information on i.d.e.a. WF, click here.