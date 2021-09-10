I.D.E.A. WF finalists announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — I.D.E.A. WF is a business plan competition designed to facilitate access to capital for new and existing businesses in the greater Wichita Falls area.

In its eleventh year, the program is a partnership between the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise, and the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas.

This year there are two prize categories: Cash for Jobs, which is funded by the Economic Development Corporation and is based on jobs created, and Judges Choice, which is funded by community supporters.

Participants in I.D.E.A. WF began their journey in February, 2021 with orientation, then attended a series of workshops designed to provide knowledge of how to develop, build and grow sustainable businesses.

In addition to the in-depth training, they also received personalized consulting, and applied research assistance.

This years’ finalists are a diverse mixture of startups and existing businesses who are adding employees and/or expanding into new markets.

Artodigy is an idea presented by Lara Freeman, an artist looking to help build the arts community by providing a one-stop-shop for artists of all ages and skill levels.

Falls Metal Fabrication, LLC, presented by Johnny McClane and Lee Birk, is a small business that provides several commercial businesses with air ductwork among other amenities.

Hospice at Home is an idea presented by brothers Brandon Onstead and Brent Donley to bring Hospice to you, providing a comfortable experience for patients who may not have much time left.

Molina Montessori, presented by Breann Molina, is an idea to create a “hands-on” school, giving children tools to learn the basics in life in hopes to prepare them for elementary school and beyond.

Texoma eSports, LLC, presented by Victor Cisneros, Ryan Puente and Derek Taylor, is the idea of starting an Esports team here in Wichita Falls, which could mean big bucks for the players and the city.

Winners will be announced on October 22, at the awards luncheon in the MSU Clark Student Center.

Continue to follow the competition on Facebook or online.