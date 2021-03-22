I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: Brie Charcuterie

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—I.D.E.A. WF is a competition that strives to help those starting a new business or looking to expanding their existing business.

2021 is the eleventh year for the competition and we’re taking a look at the eleven semi-finalists announced earlier this week.



Some would say the way to a person’s heart is through food, and Brie Charcuterie owner Kathy Carl is looking to cash in on that.

“It’s a lot of fun. I meet the most amazing people. It’s kind of the best of both worlds because, it’s like when you give a gift, if you order flowers or if you do anything like that, everyone is just excited it. I think it’s the best job and you get to deliver nice things,” Carl said.

Carl took over Brie Charcuterie about eight months ago and she said she’s been blown away by the amount of support she’s received so far.

“I think that is Wichita Falls in general, I think that’s something special that people take for granted not only in downtown, just all small businesses. People really look out for each other, they take care of one another. You’re really supporting each other through all these things,” Carl said.

[And] it’s that support that motivated Carl to enter into the 2021 I.D.E.A. WF competition.

“I think that I would be a great candidate because I think that I have something different that Wichita Falls doesn’t have right now. I think that there’s a market for things, I would love to grow the business but I have to expand to do all different price ticket items so that I can reach more people,” Carl said.

Something that Carl is hopeful to do when the winners are announced in October.

Brie Charcuterie is located inside the Hamilton Building on the first floor directly across from the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.