I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: D&D Custom Swings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— So far we’ve shown you some I.D.E.A. WF candidates looking to cash in on some great ideas! From competitive gaming to custom classic cars, to food and now swings!!

In a small shop, in a small quiet neighborhood, you’ll find Dee Palmore working hard not on cars, but on porch swings.

“In 2003, me and my brother and I purchased a place on Lake Texoma and it had an old swing on it, but the boards were rotted, so I remodeled it and we’ve been using it ever since,” Palmore said.

It was that repair process that made Palmore and his partner Doug Albus want to get into the swing-making business.

What started as just a two sing build for Palmore and his buddy, quickly grew into several more.

“So we put a lot of thought into it and had a little trial and error period, and ended up purchasing a couple of tools that we needed to build them the way that we wanted to, and I’ve had one of my customers tell me that its kind of like a tank, you’re not going to tear them apart,” Palmore said.

[And] it’s that quality of swings that Palmore and Albus built that keeps customers coming back and once they started realizing there’s a market for their product, they decided to enter in the 2021 I.D.E.A. WF competition.

“That’s something we hope to learn from this I.D.E.A. Wichita Falls is are we doing the right things? What do we need to do better to market because that definitely not our expertise, so we’re looking forward to some ideas that maybe they can help us with,” Palmore said.

[And] when it comes to quality approval, Palmore received the blessing from one of his biggest judges, his father

“He sat down there in our swing for a little while, looked it over, picked it apart, and said you boys have a pretty good product. I think you’re going to be able to make it! So if we pass the dad test, we think we got a good chance,” Palmore said.

We’ll find out later this year when the winners are announced in October.

If you would like to check out more of Palmore’s work, click here.