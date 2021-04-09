I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: Expanded Inventory Solutions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a look at the eleven semi-finalists announced for this year’s I.D.E.A. WF competition. We’ll be wrapping up with our last semi-finalist, Curtis Jackson shows us how one woman is looking to rake in the cash with her modern spin on quilting.

“My daughter now says its not just my passion its my obsession now,” Collins said.

Meet Bobbi Collins, a woman who has been quilting her entire life.

“It’s relaxing and they’ve even had studies that talk about needle art and sewing, once you learn what you’re doing so you don’t frustrate yourself, can be very good to lower blood pressure and relax,” Collins said.

Collins said since the pandemic, she has noticed several small businesses struggling to stay afloat including some local quilt shops, and that’s when she realized she could help.

“With my passion for quilting and knowing that most quilt shops are actually mom and pop type operations, we wanted to find a way to help them to not only survive but thrive in the economy as we move forward,” Collins said.

Collins came up with the idea to hold material in bulk for quilt shops that may not have space or funds to purchase large rolls of fabric. Instead, collins would supply the store with a sample of several fabrics in small sheets, opening up more space for small shops while helping to save money.

“We want the customer to be connected to the quilt shop always. So, the return label on that package will be from the quilt shop and any marketing materials that we include will be labeled for the quilt shop, and that will keep that customer loyalty,” Collins said.

Collins believes that the demand for her idea is high enough making her confident in this year’s competition

“We’re new to the industry to bring them the opportunity to buy only what they need,” Collins said. “We’re servicing not just customers in Wichita Falls but also customers all across the United States and so that brings a lot of money into the community.”

We’ll find out if Collins has what it takes when the winners are announced in October, and of course, we want to wish all of those who are participating in the contest the best of luck.