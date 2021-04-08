I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: Falls Metal Fabrication

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Curtis Jackson is taking us inside Falls Metal Fabrication. A company that started three years ago and is looking to expand if owner Johnny McClane can take first place.

In a small shop just off of McNiel, you’ll find Falls Metal Fabrication owner Johnny McClane and his staff of three hard at work but McClane said it wasn’t always this busy.

“It was a slow start because even though we were already an established company, we had moved it and changed the name and so it was like starting all over again. So it took about two years for it to get ramped up,” McClane said.

McClane is in his third year of business with Falls Metal Fab. providing several commercial businesses with air ductwork among other amenities, McClane does a lot of business with schools in the area, and said work has increased during the pandemic.

“There were a lot of school projects already started and a lot of the bigger air conditioning contractors that already had their work, the schools had to go ahead and have their work done so we supplied a lot of the custom ductwork for that,” McClane said.

Since business has been picking up over the past year or so, McClane decided he would enter the 2021 I.D.E.A. WF competition.

“It will just complement our business,” McClane said. “We’ve already got the machinery and we want to add some additional machinery and we want to start adding people.”

McClane said if he wins, he hopes to add six to eight more employees to his staff, he said with his idea he believes he has a good shot at winning.

“Since we’re an established business and we have a really good plan we’d already started months before the competition started, so we kind of had a head start on that and we really have a plan to grow and add a lot of jobs,” McClane said.

We’ll find out if McClane wins later this year when the winners are announced in October.

If you would like more information on Falls Metal Fabrication, click here.