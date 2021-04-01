I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: Hospice at Home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’ve heard some great ideas so far for the 2021 I.D.E.A. WF competition. We’re taking a look at two brothers looking to deliver care and compassion along with crucial medical equipment for patients living in their final days.

Imagine being in your final days here on earth, you would want to be as comfortable as possible right? Well, that’s exactly what Brandon Onstead and Brent Donley are looking to do.

“I’ve been in this industry for several years,” Donley said.” I’m very familiar with Hospice and what it takes to service those patients and we’ve identified several areas where we can improve not only the quality of service but the equipment as well.”

These two brothers came up with the idea to bring Hospice to you, providing a comfortable experience for patients who may not have much time left.

“By working directly with hospice services and being specialized in hospice only, we will provide equipment like hospital beds, oxygen, concentrators, bedside commodes, wheelchairs, and walkers,” Donley said.

Not only will they deliver the equipment, but they’re also trained to service the equipment as well, which is why Onstead and Donley think they’re the perfect candidate for this year’s I.D.E.A. WF competition.

“I believe that we’re the perfect candidate for I.D.E.A. WF, with my experience in this industry, we can bring revenue and jobs right back into this local community,” Donley said.

The winners for the competition will be announced in October.

If you would like more info on “Hospice at Home”, you can contact Brent Donley at 940-232-2179.