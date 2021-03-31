I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: Molina Montessori

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One semi-finalist for this year’s I.D.E.A. WF competition is a woman looking to give preschoolers the necessary tools to ensure their brains are developed enough for success in elementary school.

Breann Molina is hoping to take home some big bucks for her idea, Molina Montessori.

“I am a big believer in early childhood development and early childhood education,” Molina said.

Which is why Breann Molina is looking to start up Molina Montessori, a school for kids learning at a crucial age.

“Kids will take control of their own learning. They pick and choose what they want to do based on their interest, and it will create an internal motivation for them wanting to learn and for them to grow,” Molina said.

What Molina is referring to is that she’s creating a “hands-on” school, giving children tools to learn the basics in life in hopes to prepare them for elementary school and beyond.

“You are teaching the kids, not only their academics but things like learning how to sweep on the floor, pouring water from a pitcher, these are things that students learn eventually and with time, but actually teaching them the proper way to do these things,” Molina said.

Molina has been an educator for the past eight years and it’s that experience that leads her to believe that she has a good shot in winning this year’s I.D.E.A. WF competition.

“I think this is just adding to the education piece of Wichita Falls and its going to draw people in and just another highlight of our town to make people get excited and want to be here,” Molina said.

We’ll find out how her idea does come October.