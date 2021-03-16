I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalist: Ruben’s House of Classics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Since 2010, I.D.E.A. WF has been helping entrepreneurs get their start in a new business or even help with expanding their current business through hundreds of thousands of dollars in awards.

“I’m self-taught so, everything that got us into cars, we just were learning as we went,” Rodriguez said.

Meet Ruben Rodriguez, owner of Ruben’s House of Classics, a man who got his start through struggles.

“We actually couldn’t afford to for us to get our cars sent to a shop to get it done so we started working on our own cars,” Rodriguez said.

Fast forward to 2021 and Rodriguez is now responsible for customizing classic cars in and out, and get this, it’s not just for Wichita Falls clients.

“Our clientele is from all over the country, even all over the world. I had guys from Japan over here, in Dubai, as a matter of fact, we’re finishing up a car for Dubai which is leaving soon,” Rodriguez said.

What makes Ruben’s House of Classics so unique is he even started manufacturing his own parts for the vehicles, making him a one-stop-shop for everything custom, and not only is Rodriguez providing one-of-a-kind services in his shop, he’s also providing opportunity for Wichita Falls.

“My goal is to bring work into Wichita Falls. To become a big company or a company that’s making all parts that we can ship all over the country, that creates jobs,” Rodriguez said.

[And] more jobs mean more money rolling through our economy in turn creating a bigger and better city for future generations. Making Rodriguez a perfect candidate for I.D.E.A. WF.

The winners of the competition will be announced later this year in October. As months go by we’re going to be checking out the other 10 semi-finalists.

Here are the remaining ten semi-finalists:

Artodigy

Brie Charcuterie

D and D Custom Swings

Expanded Inventory Solutions, LLC

Falls Metal Fabrication, LLC

Hospice @ Home

Nugget Wraps

Ruben’s House of Classics LLC

Texoma eSports LLC

Texoma Food Equipment Service