I.D.E.A. WF semi-finalists: Artodigy & Texoma Restaurant Equipment Service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two semi-finalists in 2021 I.D.E.A WF competition are looking to help people in two different industries.

One is a man looking to expand his restaurant equipment repair business in and one woman looking to unite the local arts community through technology.

If you have a problem with your sink or your stove in your kitchen, you call a handyman man right?

Now imagine being a restaurant owner and having one of your really expensive ovens go out. Well, the man to call would be Keith Smith with Texoma Food Equipment Service.

“Repair of all the kitchen commercial equipment, refrigeration, ovens, stoves, we do walk-ins, and we do installs of walk-ins,” Smith said.

Smith has been in business for the past five years and has been doing everything by himself, he said he’s in this competition in hopes to expand his business.

“I’m mainly in this competition to just try to build the business, and go through those classes,” Smith said.

Another candidate looking to cash in on her idea is Lara Freeman, an artist looking to help build the arts community by providing a one-stop-shop for artists of all ages and skill levels.

“It’s a start-up company that will be an online community and e-learning website for artists,” Freeman said. “We will feature a guest artist every month to host workshops in both art techniques and art business classes.”

Freeman has been painting since she was six years old and said she’s noticed the growth in the arts community especially with big events that serve as a platform for any and all artists.

“I love that it’s growing and I love the After Hours Artwalk and the galleries that are popping up,” Freeman said. “There’s a lot of great things going on right now.”

With multiple categories in the I.D.E.A. WF competition, both Smith and Freeman believe they are the best candidate for their category.

“I do what they call the hot side which is your ovens, your stoves, and refrigeration, when a lot of these companies are specializing in one or the other, they won’t cross that line,” Smith said.

“As an artist, I look to find workshops that I was interested in taking and while they were out there I didn’t find a community or one place where I can find them all together,” Freeman said. “So I thought I would just jump on that idea and make it happen.”

The winner will not be announced until October.

If you would like to contact Keith Smith, click here.

If you would like to learn more about Artodigy, you can email Lara.