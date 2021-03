WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Entrepreneurs and business owners still have just a little bit of time left to submit their applications for i.d.e.a.WF.

i.d.e.a.WF gives an opportunity to plant business’ seeds or expand your business.

This year, the winner of this business competition could walk away with up to $100,000.

The total prize pool adds up to $250,000.

The application deadline is March 10 at 5 p.m.