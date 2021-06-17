“I do not support more days off for federal employees”: Congressman Jackson voted no to make Juneteenth national holiday

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Fourteen Republican U.S. Representatives voted against legislation on Wednesday evening to make Juneteenth a federal holiday and District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson was among those.

The bill passed The House by a vote of 415-14 Wednesday, a day after it passed in the Senate with unanimous consent. The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday afternoon.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved Black people learned they were free, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

A name House Republicans objected to calling the holiday out of concerns of confusion with Independence Day on July 4 and for Congressman Jackson, not supporting another day off for federal employees.

“For example, over 60% of Americans disapprove of Congress’ job performance. I do not know of any other organization that would reward employees with additional days off with that poor of a job evaluation,” Jackson said in a statement.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which is the human resources office for the federal government, tweeted Thursday morning that ‘most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18.’

Congressman Ronny Jackson’s full statement regarding his no vote on S.475, Juneteenth National Independence Day Act: