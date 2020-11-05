I LOVE TEXOMA: Casa Mañana joins Christmas Magic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —To many Texomans, it’s the home of the original “Red Taco”, for others it’s one of the many tourist hot spots on the hit show, ‘The Daytripper”. To the rest of Wichita Falls, Casa Mañana is that neighborhood eatery that’s been home away from home for generations of family and friends, like frequent patron Mac Staley.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. I just love it because it’s family-owned.”

Since the late 90’s, Vicki Karr and her husband have owned and managed Casa Mañana which is less of a business and more of a family heirloom that has seen the good, the bad and COVID-19.

“In 1947, my father-in-law Nick Karr came back from WWII, he was a prisoner of war for four years and his family’s Greek and they love to cook and eat so they decided to open up a restaurant,” says Vicki.

You read that right…The Karr family is Greek! So, why open a Mexican-American restaurant and not a Greek one?

“Well I asked him that,” says Vicki, “because they were greek and he said he just wanted to make money.” And the rest is history!

Tex-Mex has been staple in the Lone Star state since the late 1800’s, so it makes sense why so many dishes on Casa Mañana’s menu are such a big hit. Including their smothered enchiladas, salsa and queso, and homemade corn dough also known as ‘masa’.

“We cook the corn, grind it and make our own masa so it makes it really unique to use actual masa to make our products,” says Vicki.

But the real question everyone wants to know is…Why make a taco red?

“That was something my father-in-law came up with and I think that he just did it to make it more unusual…’cause we’re known, people say red tacos and they know it’s Casa Mañana.”

While we may never know the secret ingredients that make this fiery taco shell, we do know that Casa Mañana is helping the Junior League of Wichita Falls spread a little Christmas Magic!

“We want to support our community and they came and presented us a program that would help them since they cant have it this year and we want to support them,” says Vicki.

Casa Manaña and several other dining destinations are offering discounts or free appetizers for those who purchase one of the JLWF’s “More Magic” cards to help raise money for struggling nonprofits, because for them it’s all about that big “F” word—family.

“We’re big on families,” says Vicki. “We know alot about them, we know their names, we basically know what they order and we just really want to be good with service and food and have people come in and enjoy their experience with us.”