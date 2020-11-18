I LOVE TEXOMA: Encore the Christmas Store/Mama Llama Balloons

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Proven by scientists and home shopping network mothers everywhere: decorating your home for the holidays is a tremendous mood booster, which we could all use right now! Two local couples who own very different but incredible businesses are showing us how tinsel, lights, and even a couple of brightly colored balloons can make you say ‘I love this time of year!’

Located on 913 Indiana Ave is Encore the Christmas Store, where literally every nook and cranny is filled with the spirit of Christmas. For owners Cheryl and John beer, the reason behind opening such a store year round was very simple: they love Christmas!

“This is sort of retirement for us, ” says John, “so we have been told you do what you love to do in retirement and this is what we love to do so here we are!”

With a unique family history on Cheryl’s side, a great location in the heart of downtown and their participation in the The Junior League of Wichita Falls’ Christmas Magic fundraiser, this little shop of holiday cheer is the place to be for all your holiday accessories.

“We carry a very select and unique selection compared to what the stores may have,” says John. “We have several collectibles, we have buyer’s choice carolers, Mark Roberts fairies are very popular, we’ve decorated several christmas trees in themes and lots of beautiful ornaments,” adds Cheryl.

They also offer free gift wrapping, decorating tips, and Christmas classes. Cheryl says the trend this year is black and white with gold and red accents. Even upside down Christmas trees are making a resurgence!

Once you go wandering around in this winter wonderland, you’ll also notice that Santa’s little helpers have made themselves right at home!

“We have about 3-400 elves around here and they’re scattered throughout the store and it’s amazing how many people come in and buy elves every single day,” says John.

But if a typical elf or tree just won’t do, you can try a fun christmas trees and more from Mama Llama’s balloons!

“It’s started as a side business,” says owner Melissa Robins, “my son [our son] got sick with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis and wasn’t really able to walk and his medicine was really expensive so as a weekend side hustle/hobby, it just quickly grew and it literally blew up!

Melissa and Brent robins only started this two years ago in the home, but since then Mama Llama has acquired its own venue at 2301 Midwestern Pkwy Suite 101, and has been on and popping at weddings, baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, company retreats, school celebrations and holiday extravaganzas everywhere! So much in fact, they’re ready to float these fantastic balloon creations to new heights!

“Hopefully we’ll be going national soon, I’m going to Austin to open that location, we have an Amarillo location and another one in Oklahoma,” says Melissa.

In light of COVID-19, they’re doing something extra special during the month of December for anyone who wants a charming tree!

“We can put them outside the children’s window of your home and so we have the snow and everything so it just brings some happiness and a little cheer,” says Melissa.

“We actually have little kits that people can buy and do it home with their children, so it’s just some little activity and something fun.

For John and Cheryl, Melissa and Brent, the holidays are a happy time that should definitely be spent, with the ones you love right here at home-a, and that’s why we say I LOVE TEXOMA!