I LOVE TEXOMA: The Gypsy Kitchen & Bar

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) —From its humble beginnings as a popular food truck and brick and mortar eatery in 2013, to making a permanent stop on the corner of 8th and Indiana. This Texoma staple is now putting downtown Wichita Falls on the map, with daring dishes, special spirits, and a unique name to go with it: Gypsy Kitchen & Bar.

It’s hard to pinpoint the culinary genre of Gypsy Kit, but according to owner Tagan Couch, “It is most definitely a gypsy cuisine, we take everything from Asian, to Mexican, to Spanish influence and of course Texan influence and kind of mold it all together and come up with our own gypsy cuisine.”

Tagan is the driving force behind these creative dishes that you can only find in this part of North Texas.

“Some of our most popular dishes are ones that are award-winning from the Food Truck Championships of Texas so those are going to be our Dr. Pepper pulled pork tacos, our kimchi bacon fries, our Ahi Tuna tacos, but you can’t forget our amazing burgers as well.”

Gypsy Kit is also well known for its fun, happy hour atmosphere with live music, special beers on tap, friendly staff, and its close proximity to downtown events. Yet, their once bustling dining room has gone quiet during this new period that is COVID-19.

“Right before St. Patrick’s day, we started getting word of the possibility of us closing down, so we made as many arrangements as we possibly could to try to transition over to being a to-go only restaurant.”

In order to help feed a community that’s down on its luck, Tagan referred back to her old catering days for a great idea: good ol’ fashioned casseroles!

“…Started offering more family-style dishes and things that were easy for people to pick up curbside so they didn’t have to come in our restaurant at all,” says Tagan. “Our number one bestselling casserole is our sour cream chicken enchiladas, we also do a thing called ‘Million Dollar Spaghetti.'”

This also provided the restaurant the funds they desperately needed to get through the shelter-in-place order that forced all restaurants and bars to close in March. They even offered to let people buy groceries from them that they couldn’t find at the local big box chains.

“We had a great outpouring from the community, they came and bought multiple casseroles, maybe they didn’t need them all at that time but they put them in their freezers just to help us out to get us through that really rough couple of months.”

Gypsy Kit’s dining room is now open for lunch only, but with limited capacity and certain safety measures in place, like staying six feet apart and wearing face masks. In order to keep her staff employed, Tagan also says they’re doing curbside pickup and delivery (they do not use third party delivery services).

Like many restaurant owners, Tagan is doing everything to keep her staff safe and employed, while keeping customer’s spirits up and ready to come back!

