“I raped my best friend” man arrested for sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls man is behind bars after he admitted to police that “I raped my best friend”.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hayes around 1:46 Sunday morning in reference to a sexual assault.

When police arrived they found Jonathan Logue who they said appeared to be visibly upset but was very forthcoming.

According to the arrested affidavit, Logue told police that he and the victim had dated a year ago for about two years and that the past year they had just been friends.

Logue went on to tell officers that while he and the victim were “hanging out” he started to not feel well and was offered to “sleep it off” in the victim’s bedroom.

Logue stated that he went upstairs and laid on the bed.

Sometime later the victim went upstairs to check on Logue and then according to Logue laid down next to him on the bed,

At this point, Logue began touching the victim without her consent and then sexually assaulted the victim.

Logue said that during the assault he could see a disgusted look on the victim’s face and asked her if she wanted him to stop to which the victim nodded yes but said “no” or “stop” to him.

While verifying the story Logue told officers ” I raped my best friend. I just raped my best friend.” During this time Logue also added that the victim did tell him to “stop” two or three times.

While Logue was being Mirandized he stated quote “I did not stop. I do not know why I did not stop. I was stupid. I continued to touch her.”

The victim stated that she did not give consent and according to the arrest affidavit the victim has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Logue was taken to Wichita County jail where he is held on a $10,000 bond.