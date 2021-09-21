I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! New ice cream parlor, The Scoop, opens in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We’ve got some great news for all you ice cream lovers out there! A new ice cream parlor has recently opened right here in Wichita Falls.

The Scoop is located at 4026 Kemp Blvd, owner Michael Coleman along with his wife first opened Uptown Nutrition but once that business started booming he decided to move Uptown Nutrition into a different location and opened The Scoop, providing patrons with some mouth-watering treats like shakes, single, double, and even triple scoop cones, as well as the traditional rootbeer floats.

Coleman said since he opened last Sunday business has been great and wants to encourage folks to shop local.

“You can come here and you’re helping somebody feed their kids, we support local and we have a lot of friends that have businesses downtown and I would much rather get my sandwich at their place rather than a big chain, we just want to work with each other,” Coleman said.

The Scoop will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will close around 9 p.m.