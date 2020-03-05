Ice cream truck owner chared with I.D. theft again

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman who became well known on social media for her fraud and forgery charges, including allegedly stealing I.D. information from customers of her ice cream truck, was booked back into jail this week for another I.D. theft case.

This case happened last Jun at the La Quinta Inn on Central Freeway. Police said Brandi Wiest, 35, also known as Brandi Crow, was recorded on video and a clerk said she used another person’s credit card and forged that person’s name.

Police said the stolen credit card information was also used to book rooms online at Super 8 and Econo Lodge.

The clerk at Super 8 said he asked for a matching photo ID before booking a room and said Wiest said she left it in her car and left.

The clerk at Econo Lodge said she is familiar with Brandi Wiest and did not rent a room to her because of past experiences.

Police reported a similar incident at a Walmart last March when employees said a woman with pink hair tried to buy items with a blank check and when they asked for identification she said it was in her car and left.

Also, last year she was charged with forgery and credit card abuse against an elderly person for a $200 transaction of a 70-year-old’s debit card.

Police said the transaction was to Pinky’s Polar Palace ice cream truck, a truck Wiest is said to have owned.

Police investigated many other complaints of credit card fraud on charges to Pinky’s and people also began posting warnings on social media not to buy ice cream from Pinky’s because of being charged multiple times for one purchase.