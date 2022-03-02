WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have noticed something new at the top of the iconic Big Blue building in downtown Wichita Falls.

Owner of Ruben’s House of Classics Ruben Rodriguez, along with Stone Oven Pizza owner Dane Rodriguez, said they sat down with Big Blue owner, Will Kelty, and discussed putting some local advertisement at the top of Big Blue for all to see.

Both got the go-ahead and began vinyl wrapping the building with Stone Oven and Ruben’s House of Classic’s ads in hopes to gain more traction inside their businesses.

“These are actual wraps; we design them in-house, and we install them from Empire Wraps, which is my other company,” Ruben Rodriguez said.

“You know everybody loves Big Blue, and it’s very well known,” Dane Rodriguez said. “Will spent over a year trying to get the clock tower working and finally got that going. I’ve had so many Wichitans mention seeing this clock tower growing up as a kid, so it’s just really iconic, and I’m really humbled to be up here and just be able to advertise up here, and who knows what the future holds?”

As far as other companies putting up advertisements on top of Big Blue, Rodriguez said that’s solely up to owner Will Kelty.