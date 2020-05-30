Iconic Big Blue building downtown still stands one century later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a big week for one iconic building downtown as Big Blue turned 100-years-old this week.

From several different owners to even two new state of the art elevators, Big Blue management said the progress of the building isn’t stopping here.

“That was where the teller used to be, over here,” Pirkle said.

Property Manager Chelsey Pirkle and Building Superintendent Zeke Rodriguez spent the afternoon reminiscing on what this iconic building used to be, and for Rodriguez, these are memories that he lived through.

“I’ve seen it changing many times, its been changing about every five to ten years it changes,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has been working in the iconic Big Blue building for 41 years and said one of the biggest changes he’s noticed is the elevators.

“It’s completely different what they were then and what they are now. Now they work of magnets, sensors, and all that stuff and back then they worked under relays, switches, and gears,” Rodriguez said.

With a building that was originally built back in 1920, has gone through up and downs over the past century and current owner Will Kelty said it’s on its way back up due to the growth of downtown.

“It’s a great quality of life, so I think that’s why people have chosen to relocate their offices downtown, it just makes a lot of sense. I mean everything from the covered parking to the convenience of the restaurants, bars, and coffee shops in the neighborhood,” Kelty said.

As for a birthday celebration for Big Blue?

“We do have big plans, but I’m not going to give away the secret just yet though,” Pirkle said.

So until then, Pirkle and Rodriguez want to invite the Wichita Falls community and surrounding areas to join the ever-growing downtown community.

If you would like to lease out office space in this iconic building, click here.