YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The owners of a locally beloved and nostalgic cinematic experience in Graham are looking for someone to carry on its 75-year legacy for many more years to come.

The Graham Drive-In Theater is now for sale, according to a post made on Monday morning, December 18, 2023, on the Graham Drive-In Theater’s official Facebook page.

During the summer of 2019, Therrol and Becky DuBois purchased the theater from Pam and Dave Scott. The Facebook post said they’re grateful for all of the wonderful and faithful patrons they’ve met since they took over.

“We have enjoyed our 5 years of trying to give a fantastic family experience to the area,” the DuBois said in the Facebook post. “We have come to love the youth who have worked with us over the years.”

The Graham Drive-In first opened in 1948 as a cozy, nostalgic venue for families to fall in love with films, from the classics to the latest Hollywood blockbusters.

The drive-in is recognized by the Texas Film Commission as one of the oldest drive-in movie theaters in the state of Texas.

Despite an ever-changing entertainment industry and continuous advances in cinema technology, the iconic Graham Drive-In has weathered 75 years of storms and proven to be one of the most beloved destinations in Young County.

Although they’re looking for someone new to take the reigns, the DuBois are hoping the next owners continue the Graham Drive-In’s longstanding local legacy.

“We would love for someone willing to take over and continue this unique entertainment business for years to come,” the DuBois said in the Facebook post.

Anyone who may be interested in purchasing the Graham Drive-In Theater is encouraged to send an email to grahamdrivein@gmail.com or call (940) 393-6457 for more information.