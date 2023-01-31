WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On a winter day like this, the phone is ringing non-stop for tow truck drivers like Jeremy Pigg.

“All hands on deck while it’s snowing. Everyone knows there’s a chance you’re going to be getting in a tow truck and running all day,” Pigg said.

Jeremy Pigg is the owner and operator of Melton’s Wrecker Service and Pigg Towing. He said they’ll be running all day helping folks who have car trouble or got into a fender bender due to icy driving conditions. Conditions that Pigg predicts will only get worse.

“We didn’t know for sure when it was all going to fall and how much, so we’ve been waking up just checking the weather, checking outside, it’s dangerous outside now but it sounds like we’re expecting a lot more of the freezing rain and that’s when it gets slippery out there,” Pigg said.

So what does a day like this look like for a tow truck driver?

“Right now, if someone calls, it’ll be me that answers the phone. We send the closest driver or fastest driver that can get there. With it being this cold we just don’t want anybody sitting on the side of the highway car broke down. You can freeze out there in this right now,” Pigg said.

Drivers are usually on call 24 hours of the day, helping people that may have spun out and hit a curb, but there are some tips to keep in mind so that you don’t end up in these positions.

“I know it’s cold but get some gas while you can. Make sure you check the tread on your tires. Be real careful of this black ice out, there you don’t even see it. You don’t know your slipping until you go to put your breaks or turns and then the next thing you know you’re out of control,” Pigg said.

They offer services from Decatur all the way to Vernon, so they know they’ll be busy trying to help everyone get to their destination safely.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re hoping everybody stays home and safe, but if you get out and something happens, we’ll be happy to come help you,” Pigg said.

For more information on Melton’s Wrecker Service and Pigg Towing, just call (940)-766-2232.