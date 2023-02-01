TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter precipitation and several days of below-freezing temperatures across Texoma proved to be the perfect storm for drivers as icy conditions lead to multiple wrecks around the area on Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023.
The KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage crew captured multiple wrecks caused by icy road conditions, many occurring around Central Freeway in Wichita Falls. Images from those wrecks can be found below:
Though the northern parts of Texoma didn’t receive quite the major winter storm many were predicting on Wednesday, a steady shower of precipitation and temperatures at or below 30 degrees for most of Wednesday lead to ice on several Texoma roadways.
According to officials with TxDOT, crews are working around the clock across the state of Texas to clear the roads of ice and slush.
In the southern counties of Texoma, like Jack County, the winter storm was moderately more impactful, with several roadways icing over.
According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for the Wichita Falls Police Department, 14 total wrecks were reported between Monday morning, January 30, and Wednesday morning, February 1.
Since Wednesday morning, however, the number of wrecks likely doubled, with well over a dozen reported on Wednesday evening and night alone.
Luckily, officials on the scene of wrecks across Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas reported only minor injuries. Our crews said no crash has been serious so far. However, it’s worth a reminder that roads have the potential to freeze and worsen overnight due to a lack of travel across them and below-freezing temperatures.
TxDOT officials said Texas drivers should use caution through at least Friday morning, February 3, 2023, after which time temperatures are expected to reach up to the lower 70s on Saturday for parts of Texoma.