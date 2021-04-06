Identity fraud and false unemployment claims on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Workforce Commission has paid out $577 million in suspected fraudulent claims during the pandemic, according to reports. Now, the agency has announced plans to combat unemployment fraud.

The executive director of TWC said the agency stopped another $3 billion from getting into the wrong hands.

The U.S. Labor Department launched a website Monday to help victims of unemployment fraud report identity theft. The new Labor Department website offers a directory with each state’s contact method for reporting this type of unemployment fraud. The IRS also launched a separate website as a resource for victims of unemployment-related identity theft.

Here are some “red flags” to be on the lookout for regarding fraudulent unemployment claims:

Communications (usually postal mail) regarding unemployment insurance forms when you have not applied for unemployment benefits;

Unauthorized transactions on your bank or credit card statement related to unemployment benefits;

Any fees involved in filing or qualifying for unemployment insurance;

Unsolicited inquiries related to unemployment benefits; and

Fictitious websites and social media pages mimicking those government agencies.