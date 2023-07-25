WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An elderly man who was found deceased in a swimming pool at a Wichita Falls residence on Monday night has been identified by authorities.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for the Wichita Falls Police Department, the victim has been identified as James Swaydan, 67, of Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Eipper said just before 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, police were called to the 1700 block of Woodridge Drive for a possible drowning.

Police said a family member discovered Swaydan facedown in the in-ground pool and had pulled him out and administered CPR.

Sgt. Eipper said the Wichita Falls Fire Department and American Medical Response took over CPR once they arrived on the scene. However, the victim was eventually pronounced deceased.

According to Sgt. Eipper, detectives have indicated there were no signs of foul play. He said Swaydan’s body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Wichita Falls Police detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.