WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls Police said was found in a hotel with 50 or more ID items belonging to other people was sentenced to prison.

Mitchell Ray Alexander, 32, pleaded guilty to fraud/ID theft and was given a 7-year prison term by Judge Jim Hogan, presiding in 89th District Court.

Officers were sent to the Courtyard Marriott on Tarry Street in February 2021 for a credit card forgery. The card did not belong to the person staying in one of the rooms.

Alexander told police the payment came from an unnamed person as a “gift.”

The officers got permission to search the room, but before a consent form could be signed, Alexander handed the officer cards and papers and said, “Since you are going to find it anyways.”

Police said the material in his possession contained identifying information from two dozen people.