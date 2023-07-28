WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A unique high school reunion that will include an entire decade of graduates is set to take place during the final year that current WFISD high schools will operate in that capacity.

Two former Hirschi High School students have organized a combined reunion called the #HUSKIES4LIFE 80s Reunion. All former Huskies who graduated from Hirschi between 1980 and 1989 are invited to attend.

Image courtesy Debbie Elliott Sherman

The reunion will be at the end of October, with events occurring on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, and Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, former students and event organizers Debbie Elliott Sherman and Kelli Kitchens Cotton said.

Participants can look forward to a pep rally and football game on Friday night, followed by a tour of Hirschi High School, a mid-day picnic at Lakeside City Park, and a night of dancing on Saturday at Delta Hotels by Marriott Wichita Falls Convention Center, Sherman said.

Those planning to attend can also purchase themed t-shirts online prior to the event.

While most of the events are free of cost, Saturday night’s dinner and dance cost $55 per person or $100 per couple. Payments are due by October 1, and can also be made online.

The reunion falls during the 2023-2024 school year, which marks the final school year that Hirshi, Rider, and Wichita Falls High Schools will serve the Wichita Falls Independent School District in their current capacity.

In 2024, the district will open Legacy and Memorial High Schools, replacing the current three high school structure. Though WFISD officials said they plan to repurpose Hirschi and Rider into middle schools, they will no longer be high schools after the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information about the reunion, visit the #Huskies4Life 80s Reunion Facebook page.