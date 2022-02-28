WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your local IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine in only.

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes, but it also is a day to show support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and their guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging their guests who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on-check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one dollar donation.

If you are local to Wichita Falls, your IHOP locations are at 4025 Southwest Parkway and 1004 Broad Street.