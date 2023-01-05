WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s Immunizations Clinic will open for limited operations on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to a press release sent from the city:

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Primary Series and Bivalent Boosters will be available and are free of charge.

Infant Pfizer COVID-19 Primary Series (ages 6 months – 4 years) is expected to be available by January 13, 2023.

Flu vaccines will be available for children and adults. Regular fees apply.

For all other vaccinations – private insurance is unavailable until further notice.

Most vaccines will be available to adults without insurance.

Vaccines will also be available for children currently enrolled in Medicaid, CHIP, who do not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines, and/or are American Indian or Alaska Native.

Beginning January 9, 2023, the Immunizations Clinic will be open:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00-11:30am and 1:00-4:30pm

Wednesday, Friday: 8:00am-1:00pm

For questions concerning the Immunizations Clinic, call 940-761-6841.