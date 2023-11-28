WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Imogene Priddy Parker never thought she’d see past the sixth grade, but she has reached a milestone few can relate to by living 75 years with diabetes.

At 11 years old, the most a child is supposed to worry about is school, friends and family.

When Parker was that age, she was worried about living.

“When school started and I was going to the sixth grade, I weighed 79 pounds. By the time Christmas arrived, I weighed 50 pounds, and the doctor became very concerned,” Parker said. “He said ‘There’s something seriously wrong,’ said ‘This child is dying.'”

She eventually learned the news in January 1948. After just turning 12, diabetes was the birthday gift she never wanted.

“So they sent me home with a diet sheet, a bottle of insulin, syringes, and back then, those syringes were terrible,” Parker said. “I was a terrified 12-year-old because the only person I knew with diabetes was, I thought he was an old man, he was in his fifties, but I heard that all my life, I had heard he’s dying with diabetes. So, I didn’t express my fears, but I was terrified because I thought, well, I’m dying.”

In 1950, Camp Sweeney opened. It’s a camp for diabetic children just east of Gainesville.

There was no room for her that first year and Imogene was just fine with that, at first.

“The doctor said, ‘Sign her up for next year,’ but I didn’t want to go. I just fought it from that whole year that I did not want to go to camp because there was just a bunch of sick kids, and I didn’t want to go and be with a bunch of sick kids,” Parker said. “My parents said, ‘You’re going’ and they literally drug me, they said, ‘You’re going.’ When they got to the gate, I saw all these kids; they were riding horses, they were out hiking, they were out in boats in the lake.”

She was hesitant even then, but something changed for Parker.

“I said, ‘I can’t stay here, they’re not sick, I am. Take me home, take me home,’ but when I finally got to the lodge and the kids all came out and everybody was welcoming me, in about an hour I was where I needed to be,” Parker said.

It became her happy place, where she’d go back again the next year and the year after that.

“You could control diabetes or let diabetes control you, and if you wanted to live, you had to control it,” Parker said. “So I made up my mind that first day at camp that I was going to control my diabetes and I was going to live a long and happy life.”

Eventually returning for a reunion years later, Parker received a ‘Code of Living’ necklace.

“They called me up on stage and they presented me one. Dr. Ernie Fernandez, who is the camp doctor and camp counselor, said that I would represent all the campers from 1950 to 1989,” Parker said. “So, when I wear that, I wear it with pride because I know what it stands for.”

She got another gift too, a crown fit just for Parker, now more affectionately known as ‘Grandma Sweeney’.

“I feel blessed that I am a diabetic because God has allowed me to meet such wonderful people,” Parker said. “And, to have those kids come up and hug me and tell me they want to grow up to be like me, and I say, ‘Oh, well, you just take care of yourself and you’ll be Grandma Sweeney someday or Grandpa Sweeney,'” Parker said.

Besides camp, Parker is thankful for United Regional’s Diabetes Education Program, too.

“You can learn from other diabetics, plus what you learn from the diabetes educators, and I think everyone should have a diabetes educator,” Parker said. “They encourage you, if you’re having some problems and need some extra help, to call and they’ll help you over the telephone, or you can go back.”

For Parker, it was a diagnosis she feared as a child, but now, it’s her testimony.

“I remember my parents praying for me that I would have a long and healthy life and that I would bless others, and so I feel like that they’re looking down on me now, knowing that God is still answering their prayers,” Parker said. “The doctors had told my parents that I probably wouldn’t live to be grown and so I fooled them, I fooled them.”

75 years living with diabetes and proving people wrong.

Parker said one of her best pieces of advice is to “Eat to live, not live to eat.”

Not knowing if she could ever have kids, Parker eventually gave birth to two identical twin baby girls and she said she was so thankful neither one of them had diabetes.

One of her daughters, Cynthia, sadly passed away in 2016 from triple-negative aggressive breast cancer. She now knits caps in honor of her daughter and gives them out for free.