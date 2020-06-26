Impact 100 names The Arc as winner of “Big Give” grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Impact 100 Wichita Falls, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced the recipient of their “Big Give” grant.

The Arc of Wichita County was selected among five finalists to receive the inaugural $59,000 award.

The Arc of Wichita County received the grant for their Day Hab expansion.

The Arc offers the only nonprofit Day Hab program in Wichita County for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This grant award will provide funds needed to help launch Phase One of the organization’s expansion of their Hero House by helping to purchase property adjacent to the current building.

The expansion will provide additional classroom space and parking lot expansion.

This project will allow the Arc to double the numbers served. Currently, the organization serves 47 adults and teens weekly, with a waiting list.

Each of the 59 members of Impact 100 had the opportunity to hear from the five finalists during the Impact group’s annual meeting, which was held virtually this year.

Other finalists include the Boys & Girls Club of Vernon, Child Care Partners, Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts & Culture, and Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Twenty-two applications for the grant award were received this year. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be 501(c)3 organizations from Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger counties.

Among the goals of Impact 100 Wichita Falls is to award transformational impact grants of $100,000 annually in the categories of Arts and Culture, Education, Environment/Recreation and Preservation, Family, and Health & Wellness. For those interested in learning more about Impact 100 Wichita Falls, visit the website.