Impact 100 WF welcomes 81 new members, resulting in big bucks for non-profits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— There’s great news for one local organization that aims to empower and inspire women in the community.

Impact 100 Wichita Falls just announced some good news on its behalf after getting 81 new members to join Impact 100 which means $81,000 will soon be available for one lucky non-profit.

Impact 100 pools its membership fees together creating a grant and then vote on which non-profit organization will receive money from that grant.

The five focus areas include arts and culture, education, family, health and wellness, and environment.

Impact 100 President Paula Perkins said Impact 100 has been crucial to the growth of area non-profits.

“We are encouraging non-profits to dream big, look at those innovative projects that they haven’t been able to do otherwise, and also looking at deepening and expanding their current services,” Perkins said.

Perkins said their goal is to get 500 members in order to hand out $100,000 grants to five organizations in the five focus areas instead of splitting up one grant.

On June 10 we’ll find out which five organizations will receive the money. For more upcoming events regarding Impact 100, click here.