Impact of recent winter weather on two Texoma school districts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students across Texas may have returned to the classroom on Monday, but some Texoma districts still find themselves picking up the pieces from last week’s winter storms.

School districts across Texas canceled the majority of classes during the winter storm.

Some districts like City View Independent School District, have taken the first Monday after the storm to cancel school and continue recovering from some damages the junior high has suffered.

Instead of welcoming students back onto campus, City View’s teachers were working just to get their classrooms back in working order.

City View ISD’s Superintendent Tony Bushong said there were two major leaks at the junior/senior high school campus.

“The biggest one… it overtook nine classrooms,” Bushong said. “There was about two inches of standing water in the hallway whenever we got here Friday morning. But we got it cleaned up, got the carpet ripped out and spent the weekend drying the rooms out.”

Vernon ISD also suffered water damage to the middle and high schools but they were still able to have school even as the effects linger.

“We’ve had two other lines break this morning, but they were small lines. We were able to get to those rather quickly with minimal damage,” Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd said. “But, I’m not sure for the next two to three weeks, what we’re going to continue to find. We’re just going to have to monitor and adjust.”

Byrd said several heaters were restored before the beginning of school Monday.

As both school districts look to finish out the last few months of the school year, both superintendents thank their staff for always coming through.

“Our staff members, our it department, our maintenance, custodians, everybody was, full force hands-on last week,” Byrd said. “Really proud of how hard they worked to make sure we were able to be operational and start school today.”

“So fortunate to have an understanding staff, a positive staff. A staff that works together,” Bushong said. “170 people coming together and making this happen to where we can get our kids back in school tomorrow.”

Making sure kids are in school safely has been the primary goal this school year as districts continue to teach during a time that will most likely be talked about for years to come.

Bushong also wanted to thank members of the City View boys’ basketball team who helped drag carpet out of the school during practice.