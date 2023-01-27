WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Impact100 Wichita Falls announced it will award one $100,000 grant to a nonprofit organization in the greater Wichita Falls area in August 2023.

The announcement came during Impact100’s “BIG REVEAL” event on Thursday, January 26, at The Hamilton Ballroom, when members learned the total number of women who joined the organization or renewed their membership during the 2023 membership drive.

Impact100 Wichita Falls is comprised of women from around the area with an interest in improving the community through strategic philanthropic investment. Each member has committed $1,000 to the grant.

The concept is to provide funding for critical needs, new ventures and innovative ways to solve social problems.

2020 was the inaugural granting year for Impact100 Wichita Falls with 59 women. The membership collectively voted to award the $59,000 grant to The Arc of Wichita County for an expansion of their day habilitation program.

In 2021, Impact100’s membership grew to 81 and voted to award $81,000 to First Step, Inc. for their Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP), which aims to help first-time domestic violence offenders.

Last year, the membership exceeded 100, and for the first time Impact100 gave a $100,000+ grant. In 2022, the membership voted to award $114,000 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for a mobile teaching kitchen.

“The power of women giving as one through high-impact grants allows us to have a profound influence on improving the quality of life in our service area,” said Marisa Hafley, Co-President of Impact100 Wichita Falls. “Pooling our donations and strategically making decisions together, we are able to return 100% of donations to effect sustainable social change.”

Charitable 501(c)(3) organizations interested in applying for the 2023 Impact100 Wichita Falls grant will have until Friday, March 10, to complete the online application.

Interested nonprofits are encouraged to review the grant criteria to determine eligibility before applying.

That information can be found on the organization’s website.

Eligible applicants are also encouraged to attend the virtual application workshop scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, at noon. Please rsvp to grants@impact100wf.org for Zoom details.