Impact100 WF announces finalist for grant award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Impact100 Wichita Falls has announced four finalist and their respective projects for the $81,000 grant.

The finalists will present their projects during the annual meeting on Thursday, June 10 and the 81 voting members will immediately select one grant recipient.

“One of the most exciting aspects of Impact100 is that the membership is actively engaged in the process from start to finish. This allows us all to not only learn more about strategic philanthropy but to experience it in action as we participate together,” Impact100 Wichita Falls President Paula Perkins said.

Applicants were asked to submit projects that produce change through innovative efforts or expand services.

Here are the four finalist:

Child Care Partners – After School Program Gym Renovation (Family Focus Area)

The project is aimed to provide a gym renovation to create a safe, fun place for school-age children at the center to attached to the Family Services Center located in the Wichita Falls Housing Authority.

First Step, Inc. – Offender Accountability Program (Health and Wellness Focus area.

The project would help fund recruitment, training, and expenses of facilitators for the Battering Intervention and Prevention Program.

Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra – Symphony Garden Project (Arts and Culture Focus Area)

This project will commission local artists to build and install musical-themed playground areas called ‘sound gardens’ at diverse locations in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra – Make a Big Noise (Education Focus Area)

This project would purchase percussion instrument equipment which will drastically expand the range of education for percussionists and the entire orchestra, expanding the range and challenge of the student orchestra experience.

“We are grateful for the amazing work all our applicant organizations do on a daily basis,” Grants chair Ruth Jones Vaughn said. ‘Their jobs can be extremely challenging. As members, we are honored to have this opportunity to make a significant investment in the mission of one of these four worthy finalists.”

Each Impact100 member has committed $1,000 to the grant.

To learn more about Impact100, or become a member, visit their website.