WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More laughs are coming to Wichita Falls when comedian Joe Gatto takes the stage at Memorial Auditorium.

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

The comedian will be in Wichita Falls on January 21, 2023, at Memorial Auditorium located at 1300 7th Street. His show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

According to the MPEC website, Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

In addition to acting and producing, Gatto is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

When not making people laugh, Gatto loves spending time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

Tickets for “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy,” go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. on the MPEC website.