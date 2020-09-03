Improvements to Fort Sill Regional Airport on horizon after $3.2M federal grant

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Further improvements are on the horizon for Fort Sill Regional Airport after it was awarded a $3.2 million federal grant.

According to Congressman Tom Cole, the grant is through the Airport Improvement Program which the Federal Aviation Administration oversees.

The funding is intended for runway repairs and improvments.

“While the pandemic has greatly disrupted air travel nationwide this year, that certainly doesn’t sideline the need to invest now in airport infrastructure improvements that will better accommodate more travelers again in the future,” Coleman stated in a press release. “These vital updates will certainly benefit the Lawton community for years to come.”