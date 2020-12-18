IN-DEPTH: Which Texas counties have started COVID-19 vaccinations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says at least 87 of Texas’ 254 counties have started administering the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. More than 4,100 people have gotten their vaccination.

Harris and El Paso counties have vaccinated the most people so far, 872 and 510 respectively as of Friday morning. More people have likely been vaccinated in each county, but these are the latest confirmed numbers DSHS has to report.

Gov. Abbott said Thursday that the state as already delivered approximately 95,000 doses of the Pfizer-produced vaccine with another 129,000 doses being delivered by Friday. The DSHS confirmed to us late Friday morning that all 224,250 does allocated to Texas in the first shipment have been delivered to 110 providers in 34 counties.

Health care workers on the front lines of the fight against this deadly virus will be the first to get vaccinated. Seniors and people living in long-term assisted living centers will be next. Both health care workers and senior citizens in facilities are considered are most vulnerable.

Estimates on most vulnerable populations by county

County Vulnerable Population Harris 308,918 Dallas 204,476 Bexar 144,852 Tarrant 135,969 Travis 80,894 Hidalgo 79,745 Collin 63,718 El Paso 54,975

The vaccination numbers will run slightly behind, accord to DSHS.

“Providers have 24 hours from when the vaccine was administered to a person to enter the information into the state’s immunization registry system, and the dashboard will reflect data that was entered the previous day,” as DSHS spokesperson told us in a statement responding to our questions.

They also said that there will be a delay in reporting this vaccination totals this weekend due to scheduled maintenance on the reporting system. The next time the system will likely be updated with new vaccination numbers will likely be Sunday.

Vaccine deliveries in Central Texas

Dell Medical School in Austin was one of the first four hospitals to receive the vaccine on Monday, but 10 hospitals in our area were scheduled to be part of that initial vaccine allocation. Central Texas will get 15,600 doses this week.

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 2,925 doses

Seton Medical Center Austin – 2,925 doses

Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas – 1,950 doses

Dell Seton Medical Center At University of Texas – 1,950 doses

South Austin Medical Center – 975 doses

Austin State Hospital – 975 doses

North Austin Medical Center – 975 doses

St. David’s Medical Center – 975 doses

Round Rock Medical Center Round Rock – 975 doses

Baylor Scott & White Health Medical Center Round Rock – 975 doses

As of Friday morning, DSHS reports 107 vaccinations have been administered across three Central Texas counties: