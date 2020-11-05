In honor of Kaleb Honea on his birthday, Uptown Nutrition sells ‘Number 42’ drink

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This marks a somber day for the family of Kaleb Honea because he would’ve been celebrating his 17th birthday today.

To honor his memory, Uptown Nutrition has created a “Number 42” drink.

All profits from this tea bomb drink will be donated to the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Kaleb Honea memorial scholarship.

Honea passed away Aug. 4, three months ago to the day, from injuries sustained in a car wreck.

Kaleb’s mom said billboards with his face and the words show kindness for Kaleb are running today and through the month of December.

She said today is difficult, but the support shown is what helps her get through these unimaginable times.

“It’s a very emotional, emotional day, I actually planned on staying home all day, but I can’t sulk,” Amanda Bolding, Kaleb Honea’s mother, said. “It’s his birthday I should be happy.”

Uptown Nutrition is located 4026 Kemp Blvd. It closes at 8 p.m. and Honea’s record player and records are there on display.

There will also be a benefit Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Sale Barn Cowboy Church from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.