WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest.

On September 2, 2022, the following suspects were listed on the Crime Stoppers Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

Anthony Brown Jr. – According to WFPD Brown is a black male who is 34 years old. Brown has black hair and brown eyes. He is described as weighing 152 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Brown is wanted for violation of Probation – Improper photo/video (bath/dress room). Brown was charged in 2022 for taking improper photos.

Anthony Brown Mugshot Wichita County Jail

Rudolfo Gonzales Mugshot Wichita County Jail

Jodi Pannell Mugshot Wichita County jail

Danica Thrasher Mugshot Wichita County Jail mugshot

Tanner Wester Wichita County Jail mugshot

Rudolfo Gonzales – Gonzales is wanted for assault and family violence with a previous conviction. Authorities describe him as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds. Gonzales is 39 years old. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jodi Pannell – Pannell is a 35-year-old white female, and is described by WFPD as having blonde hair and green eyes. She weighs 115 and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall. Pannell is wanted for child endangerment.

Danica Thrasher – Thrasher is known to police for her multiple arrests through the years. Thrasher is wanted, again, for theft. She has at least two prior convictions for theft making this charge enhanced. Thrasher is 42 years old, is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

Tanner Wester – Wester is described by police as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 156 pounds and is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. Wester has a long list of arrests in Wichita Falls. He is wanted for theft over $2,500 with two or more prior convictions.

