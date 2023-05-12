WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— In honor of a very special working mother herself, Child Care Partners celebrated the moms who do it all ahead of Mother’s Day.

Three women in our community were recognized during the Inaugural Arthur Bea Williams Luncheon Friday, May 12, 2023, which honored and celebrated working mothers.

Williams was a trailblazer, not only as the first female Wichita County Justice of the Peace and the first black woman to be on Wichita Falls City Council, but also as a single mother who worked to provide for her daughter.

Marketta Alexander was named the “New to Motherhood” winner.

“I wouldn’t thought in a million years even though, I should not have doubted my skills as a mother,” Alexander said. “I try my best, we conquer it day by day, it’s not by far the easiest, but it’s the most rewarding feeling ever.”

Nakeya Robertson took home the “Established Mom” award.

“I have two little girls, they are 4 and 9 and they’ve actually benefitted from the Child Care Partners Program,” Robertson said. “So it’s been an honor to be here at the luncheon with the rest of the women.”

Diann Taylor, who holds Williams near to her heart, is Child Care Partners’ “Trailblazer Mom.”

“Arthur Bea was a special person to me,” Taylor said. “She was like a second mom, being a trailblazer mom, I feel like I’ve been a mom to so many being a principal of a school.”

The Child Care Partners kids all had a hand in making the luncheon happen by handmaking the placemats and flowers placed at every seat.