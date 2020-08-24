Inaugural Downtown Chow Down postponed until 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development is postponing the inaugural Downtown Chow Down.

The food truck festival was scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Board of Directors voted to postpone the event until 2021.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development has worked closely with the Wichita County Health Department and the City of Wichita Falls but at this time feels that it is not in the best interest of the public and the organization to proceed with the event.

