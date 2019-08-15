WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What better way to celebrate Summer and Back to School than an Updated Ice Cream Social.

Of course, there will be ice cream. And for vegan and lactose intolerant neighbors don’t worry frozen treats will be available to you as well.

Along with eating some frozen treats, there will fun activities as well from a photo scavenger hunt to who can create the best looking “ice cream truck”. You and your friends can use a cardboard box, poster board, decorate a bike, let your imagination go wild and share your version of a “Tricked Out Ice Cream Truck”, just don’t use any actual vehicles.

The fun is set to be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Expressway Village Park on Saturday, August 17.

It’s free to attend but organizers ask that you RVSP to enter the contests.

For more information click here.