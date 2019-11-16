Inaugural Graham Pigskin and Tailgate Weekend goes on without a hitch

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — With the success of the last six years of the annual Food Truck Championship of Texas each June, Graham city officials saw the potential for a fall event to be just as rewarding.

Besides the fun that comes along with this tailgate-style event, this event also helps a local nonprofit.

The Old Post Office Museum and Art Center relies on grants and community funding, so proceeds from the day will benefit the museum.

It’s only year one for the event, but officials hope this becomes an annual occasion.

The Graham Post Office functioned in Graham’s downtown square before the city purchased the building.

“The wife of a postmaster here in Graham, she very generously made an endowment and that’s what created this wonderful facility,” Museum and Art Center Board President Carter Pettit said.

To keep the now Old Post Office Museum and Art Center alive, Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted the inaugural Pigskin Weekend and Cornhole Tournament benefitting the historic building.

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event,” Convention and Visitors Bureau manager Grant Ingram said. “We wanted to bring an event in the fall to Graham and to again spotlight our community here. It’s the ultimate tailgate experience right here on the downtown square.”

But the ultimate tailgate isn’t complete without food, college football and, of course, cornhole.

More than 60 teams in three categories competed for the top spot.

“We’ve had folks from Oklahoma come down to compete in this tournament, people from the DFW, from Breckenridge, Wichita Falls, all over the region to come and play,” Ingram said.

Folks from across Texoma met in Graham to make sure a building with character and history remains a staple in the square.

“We have to have them to sustain what we do here, and, again, this is an extremely sweet building that we’re all proud of, and this weekend has been a good thing,” Pettit said.

The museum has one of the famous post office murals and a number of artifacts folks just might only see there.

“We’re continually trying to educate, the folks of Young County and surrounding counties that this a place that’s worth stopping,” Pettit said.

Cornhole for a Cause and a tailgate atmosphere brings communities together while caring for their own.

The event rounded out with live music from Vincent Neil Emerson, Brandon Rider and Dalton Domino.

If anyone is interested in making a stop at the museum, click here.