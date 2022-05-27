WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture announced Friday, May 27 that it will begin accepting nominations for the inaugural ACE (Arts and Cultural Empowerment) Awards.

This event will recognize and honor artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals who have displayed support of the arts and culture in Wichita County.

“I am continually impressed at the quality and variety of arts and culture that exist in Wichita Falls,” Mary Ferguson, President of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture said. “We are proud to launch the ACE Awards this year to recognize leaders and unsung heroes of our arts community; people and organizations who impact the quality of life for our citizens on a daily basis. I encourage you to nominate those who support, create, and expand the vision and mission of ‘arts for everyone’.”

Nominations for the 2022 ACE Awards can be made online until Friday, August

26 for the following categories:

Outstanding Arts Educator

Business Champion for the Arts

The Maker Award

Distinguished Artist of the Year

Distinguished Cultural Organization

Inclusion Advancement

Margie J. Reese Innovation Award

The Mayor’s Award, selected by Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, will also be announced at the event. This award will be presented to an individual, group, organization, or business that makes significant and lasting contributions to the arts in the City of Wichita Falls.

“The arts not only make this a more vibrant place to live, but they also attract visitors who spend money here supporting local businesses.” Mayor Santellana said. “It is vital that we recognize and elevate the contribution the arts have in our communities.”

Nominations will be reviewed and awardees selected by a panel of community members.

“The Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards affirm the value of the arts as a source of creativity and innovation which benefits all Wichita County residents,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture said. “We are looking forward to honoring the hard work, dedication, and inherent creativity of our arts and business community.”

The Inaugural ACE Awards luncheon will take place on October 19, 2022, at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The nomination form along with guidelines can be found at here.