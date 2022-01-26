WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County’s increasing Covid-19 case count is also causing problems in the Wichita Falls ISD.

The school district’s website reports 275 cases among both students and staff as of Monday, January 24.

District officials said as these cases continue to increase, the need for substitute teachers is also on the rise.

WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said as of this week, about 78% of the substitute positions are now filled. That’s compared to a few weeks ago following the winter break where half of the teachers who were out did not have a substitute to step in.

Thomas said, though, the district still needs the community to step in.

“Non-degreed subs are paid $80 a day, degreed subs that do not have a teaching certification receive $90 a day, and certified subs who have a teacher’s certification from Texas will make $110 a day,” Thomas said.

Just last week, the WFISD Board of Trustees approved substitute-incentive pay where subs who take on more days in a month get additional pay.

For the month of February, subs who work 8.5 days will make an additional $5 a day. Subs who work 10 days will make an additional $7 a day. Subs who work 12 or more days will make an additional $10 a day.

For more information on their incentive plan, check out WFISD’s Facebook post here.

To apply to be a substitute, follow this link.