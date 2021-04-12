Increased blood usage from hospitals creates new need for blood donors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospital blood usage has surged nearly 10% over previous levels, as our community moved into COVID recovery mode. Blood donors are needed immediately to respond.

Officials with the Texas Blood Institute said March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of the agency.

The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care. Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically, as Texans return to vigorous spring activities and travel.

“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Texans to creates a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Texas Blood Institute. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”

The local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply. Recent vaccination efforts have also challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe they can’t donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

While COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they’re feeling well.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. About 1,200 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.

Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or walk into any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.