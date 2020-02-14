Increased coverage leads to continued expansion for recovery program

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX KJTL) — Increased coverage of the Sober Living program, the local organization that helps folks recover from addiction has gained more recognition and support from the community.

It’s also creating an overwhelming waitlist for people wanting to get help, and now they’re looking to expand for the fourth time.

Last year, Sober Living started out as a small program for people to start a new life after addiction with only a few men living in one of their facilities They now have three different locations housing both men and women separately, but while their recent exposure has been a blessing, it’s also created an issue.

“We have outgrown the facility here in Wichita Falls,” Sober Living Assistant Program Director Misti Hall said. “We are going to be moving our guys to another house on 369. We have a waiting list We have 15 residents at this time.”

A waiting list that will be excepting two new residents Friday with plenty of other clients holding on.

“We have reached out to the city,” Sober Living Program coordinator Jessica Dean said. “We have gone to the republican reform, we have gone to the Justice of the Peace luncheon, we have reached out to the Sheriff’s [office] and retired chief of the task force. The community is just pouring out for us this is a much-needed program.”

Dillard’s, Sawyer Printing, Red Threads and local politicians are also dedicating their time and advice to the program through this support and more organizers are confident in the new expansion.

“I would like to see a tidal wave of recovery come through this community just like Abilene,” Dean said. “I would like people to be proud to be from here I would like to see this town to become a recovered community.”

Changes that are sure to come for a program that has done so much in so little time.