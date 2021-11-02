Incumbent Gaylynn Burris wins reelection, remains Mayor of Bowie

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Incumbent Mayor of Bowie Gaylynn Burris won her second reelection bid Tuesday, November 2.

Burris defeated her opponent, local businesswoman Tawni Jones, and will serve another term as the Mayor of Bowie.

Burris’ journey to the position of Mayor of Bowie has been an interesting one. After being elected in 2017, she lost her reelection bid to Bill Miller in 2019.

Six months later, however, Miller resigned, and Burris was appointed to take his place.

It’s her previous experience as Mayor of Bowie that Burris is relying on in her next term. She said she’s learned a lot in her two stints as Mayor, and one thing she’d like to see addressed during her next term is communication.

“What I’d really like to do is improve the communication between the community and the city government, city hall, city manager, mayor, and council,” Burris said.

Burris also wants to see more businesses come to Bowie.

“I’d love to see us bring in some more businesses to the city of Bowie,” Burris said. “But at the same time we had 55 destroyed last year in the tornado to some extent or another, and all 55 of those are back up with some new ones in town.”

Burris’ resilience after an unsuccessful 2019 reelection bid, mirrored by Bowie’s resilience after a devastating tornado, makes them a perfect fit.