WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has won the Republican Primary Nomination to represent the party in an attempt to be elected for a third term leading the state of Texas.

Gov. Abbott edged out a crowded field in the primary elections, defeating opponents like Rick Huffines and Alan West to secure the nomination.

During his term, the governor advocated for a stronger southern border, staunchly opposed vaccine and mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead pursuing testing and monoclonal antibody treatment centers, and signed into law the heartbeat bill, limiting abortions after six weeks.

Gov. Abbott said he just wants to continue to represent the great state of Texas and continue improving it to better help every single Texan.

“I will continue to keep Texas the number one state in America for creating jobs,” Gov. Abbott said.

Looking forward to the November Midterm Elections, where the governorship will actually be awarded, the likely candidate facing Gov. Abbott is former state congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Gov. Abbott and O’Rourke have sparred back and forth in the media, with Gov. Abbott criticizing many stances and policy positions O’Rourke has.

Gov. Abbott stopped in Wichita Falls shortly after announcing his candidacy for reelection, where he touched on the Texas economy, education, border control, and the oil and gas industry, among other things.

“The other thing is to continue to back our police officers and not let anyone come into office who would defund the police – that would be a chaotic strategy,” Gov. Abbott said. “The other thing is: we’re pushing back against the Green New Deal that would crush energy jobs in the great state of Texas.”

Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke face off in November.

